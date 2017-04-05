Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Neil deGrasse Tyson’s predicts Earth won’t ‘travel interstellar distances’ at ‘the rate things are going’

International Business Times

05 Apr 2017 at 18:12 ET                   
Neil deGrasse Tyson in 'The Martian'

One of the greatest questions of our time is whether we are alone in the universe. And if there is some sort of extraterrestrial life out there, what are those aliens like? Neil deGrasse Tyson thinks we may have at least a glimpse within the coming decades, because we are likely to find out whether life…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Former Breitbart News reporter joins Russian propaganda news agency Sputnik
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+