Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Neo-Nazi ‘Daily Stormer’ website slapped with lawsuit alleging anti-Semitic harassment

Los Angeles Times

19 Apr 2017 at 04:33 ET                   
Richard Spencer (Twitter)

ATLANTA — Once again, the Southern Poverty Law Center is taking aim at neo-Nazis — this time in a rare lawsuit accusing an online publisher of urging anonymous internet trolls to unleash a torrent of anti-Semitic slurs and harassment against a Jewish real estate agent in Montana. The center filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday in a…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Evidence for Jesus is weaker than you might think
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+