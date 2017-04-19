Neo-Nazi ‘Daily Stormer’ website slapped with lawsuit alleging anti-Semitic harassment
ATLANTA — Once again, the Southern Poverty Law Center is taking aim at neo-Nazis — this time in a rare lawsuit accusing an online publisher of urging anonymous internet trolls to unleash a torrent of anti-Semitic slurs and harassment against a Jewish real estate agent in Montana. The center filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday in a…
