Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Networks are using chyrons to fact-check Sean Spicer – again

Newsweek

12 Apr 2017 at 00:40 ET                   

Networks Use Chyrons To Fact-Check Sean Spicer (Again)

In a world of fake news and alternative facts, chyrons are setting the record straight. The tiny, digital, almost always “Breaking News”-adorned captions superimposed on the bottom of screens during newscasts were historically used to introduce the topic that reporters or political figures are addressing for audiences tuning in after the start of a segment. In…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I’m a Democrat because I’m black?’: Watch CNN’s April Ryan battle Jack Kingston over political partisanship
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+