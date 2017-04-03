New biography reveals Prince Charles thought he would ‘learn to love’ Princess Diana
A new book shed exclusive details about Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage. Although the royal couple’s nuptials were dubbed the “wedding of the century,” Charles said after he proposed to Diana that he was hoping he would “learn to love” her. The new biography, titled, “Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life,”…
