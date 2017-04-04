New Jersey teenager accused of plotting to assassinate Pope Francis
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A New Jersey teenager Santos Colon Jr. pleaded guilty Monday for attempting to provide material support to terrorists and plotting the assassination of Pope Francis when he was on a trip to Philadelphia during the Papal mass in September 2015. Colon was a juvenile when he was involved in the plotting. Even as he was arrested…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion