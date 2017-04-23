Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

New laws could boost cannabis on stock market

International Business Times

23 Apr 2017 at 22:35 ET                   
Customer looking at legalized marijuana (AFP)

This article originally appeared on the Motley Fool. It remains to be seen what Attorney General Jeff Sessions will or won’t do with regard to enforcing federal marijuana laws in states that have legalized the drug. However, several efforts are quietly under way to change those laws. At least a dozen bills have been introduced in…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
North Korea ratchets up tensions by detaining US citizen: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+