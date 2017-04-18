New Obamacare repeal vote could come next week, N.J. congressman discloses
PEMBERTON — U.S. Rep Tom MacArthur (R-3rd District) a key player in the effort to salvage Republican efforts to revamp health care, told NJ Advance Media Tuesday that a House vote to replace the Affordable Care Act with his proposed changes may come as early as next week. “It’s not dead,” said MacArthur, a former insurance…
