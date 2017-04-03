New York, other states challenge Trump over energy efficiency
A coalition of U.S. states and municipalities has begun legal action against President Donald Trump’s administration, accusing it of violating federal law by delaying energy efficiency standards for several consumer and commercial products.
The legal action was announced on Monday by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)
