New York, other states challenge Trump over energy efficiency

Reuters

03 Apr 2017 at 11:54 ET                   
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting with U.S. House Deputy Whip team at the East room of the White House in Washington, U.S. March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

A coalition of U.S. states and municipalities has begun legal action against President Donald Trump’s administration, accusing it of violating federal law by delaying energy efficiency standards for several consumer and commercial products.

The legal action was announced on Monday by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

