Newsweek‘s Kurt Eichenwald files civil suit against man over seizure-inducing tweet

Newsweek

25 Apr 2017 at 00:07 ET                   
Kurt Eichenwald on MSNBC (Screenshot)

Newsweek’s Kurt Eichenwald Files Lawsuit Over Seizure

Newsweek senior writer Kurt Eichenwald filed a lawsuit on Monday against John Rivello, the man whom authorities believe sent Eichenwald a strobing tweet that caused him to have an epileptic seizure. “The purpose of the civil suit is to make clear to Mr. Rivello and to others who have engaged in similar behavior that there is…

