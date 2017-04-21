Quantcast

NFL could owe Aaron Hernandez millions

International Business Times

21 Apr 2017 at 12:39 ET                   
Aaron Hernandez (Youtube)

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s suicide – combined with a little-known legal provision – could mean the NFL owes the former New England Patriots tight end millions. Because Hernandez’s appeal was pending at the time of his death, a Massachusetts legal rule known as “abatement” could be invoked, meaning Hernandez would essentially be posthumously pronounced innocent,…

