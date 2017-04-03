Nikki Haley: Russia ‘certainly’ involved in elections
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump’s envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Russia was “certainly” involved in the U.S. presidential election, noting she does not trust Russian President Vladimir Putin and that Trump is not stopping her from “beating up on Russia.” In an interview with ABC News broadcast on Sunday, she said despite the ongoing Russia…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion