‘No, don’t laugh’: CIA chief begs crowd not to cackle after he says relationship with Trump is ‘fantastic’

David Edwards

13 Apr 2017 at 17:07 ET                   
Juan Zarate and Mike Pompeo appears at Center for Strategic and International Studies (C-SPAN/screen grab)

CIA Director Mike Pompeo insisted on Thursday that the intelligence community’s relationship with President Donald Trump is “fantastic” — but an audience in Washington, D.C. wasn’t buying it.

During an interview at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Pompeo was reminded that Trump had repeatedly attacked the CIA and other members of the intelligence community both before and after becoming president.

“How do you describe where the relationship is between the White House and the intelligence community?” moderator Juan Zarate asked the CIA director.

“It’s fantastic,” Pompeo declared before he was interrupted by laughter from the audience.

“No, don’t laugh,” he pleaded. “I mean that. I can only give you my observations.”

Pompeo admitted that the agency had changed the way it delivered intelligence briefings to accommodate Trump’s learning style, but he declined to say how.

“Every individual, including every president has consumed their information in different ways,” Pompeo remarked. “They’ve taken it at different times, for different durations, with less or more consistency than other presidents. I guess I would just say this: We deliver the president his product each day, he consumes it.”

Watch the video below from C-SPAN, broadcast April 13, 2017.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
