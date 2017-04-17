None of the pills found at Prince’s Paisley Park estate had been prescribed to him, court records say
Investigators found pills in several parts of Prince’s Paisley Park estate outside Minneapolis after he died of an opioid overdose last year, but none of them had been prescribed to the pop star, according to court records released Monday. Investigators also said Prince got painkillers through other people. The drugs found at the estate included oxycodone…
