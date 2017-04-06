North Carolina hospital employees fall ill after eating pot-laden cookies
A hospital in Statesville, North Carolina, had to treat six of its employees after they fell ill as a result of consuming cookies and muffins that were laced with marijuana that was brought in by another employee of the hospital. An employee of the Davis Regional Medical Center brought in the baked goods Sunday evening. After…
