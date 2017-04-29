Quantcast

North Korea ‘bombs’ White House in new propaganda video

Newsweek

29 Apr 2017 at 08:57 ET                   
Leader Kim Jong-Un inspects the Hwa Islet defense detachment off the east coast of North Korea (AFP)

North Korea has released a new propaganda video depicting a fictitious attack on the White House after President Donald Trump threatened Pyongyang with military action if it pursues a sixth nuclear weapons test. The video, entitled “Within the Scope of Destruction,” begins with a montage of military vehicles that appear to be preparing to launch missiles.…

