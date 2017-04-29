North Korea ‘bombs’ White House in new propaganda video
North Korea has released a new propaganda video depicting a fictitious attack on the White House after President Donald Trump threatened Pyongyang with military action if it pursues a sixth nuclear weapons test. The video, entitled “Within the Scope of Destruction,” begins with a montage of military vehicles that appear to be preparing to launch missiles.…
