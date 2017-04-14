North Korea expert sees readiness for nuclear talks in Pyongyang
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
North Korea’s leadership is often seen as irrational in the West. However, a scholar says that Pyonyang’s main political aims provide an opening for a peaceful solution to current tensions. Vienna (dpa) – Tensions on the Korean peninsula have been simmering for years, but the arrival of US President Donald Trump on the global political scene…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion