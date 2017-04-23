North Korea ratchets up tensions by detaining US citizen: report
BEIJING — North Korean authorities have reportedly detained a U.S. citizen, raising the number of Americans known to be detained in North Korea to three and potentially deepening animosity between Washington and Pyongyang at an already tense time. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, which first reported the detention Sunday, identified the man as a Korean-American in…
