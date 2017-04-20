Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Now it’s lawmakers’ turn to drag United executives before Congress

McClatchy Washington Bureau

20 Apr 2017 at 08:04 ET                   
United admitted it was "an upsetting event" (AFP Photo/JUSTIN SULLIVAN)

WASHINGTON — Last week’s passenger-dragging incident on a United Airlines flight is about to be scrutinized by Congress. In a bipartisan fashion, too. The House’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which oversees aviation policy, will hold a hearing to probe just what happened on United Flight 3411. The panel’s chairman, Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., and top Democrat,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Fear of Roger Ailes’ wrath: Alisyn Camerota explains why Fox didn’t address sexual harassment issues
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+