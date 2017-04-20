Now it’s lawmakers’ turn to drag United executives before Congress
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — Last week’s passenger-dragging incident on a United Airlines flight is about to be scrutinized by Congress. In a bipartisan fashion, too. The House’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which oversees aviation policy, will hold a hearing to probe just what happened on United Flight 3411. The panel’s chairman, Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., and top Democrat,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion