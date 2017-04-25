NRA announces legal challenge to California’s new gun control laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The National Rifle Association said Monday it is sponsoring a series of five lawsuits against the package of gun control bills approved in California last year, including one challenging the newly expanded assault weapons ban in California. Last year, California Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law a prohibition on the sale of semiautomatic…
