NRA’s Wayne LaPierre calls Bernie Sanders a dangerous ‘political predator’ at Friday rally with Trump

In his speech opening the National Rifle Association (NRA)’s 2017 Leadership Conference in Atlanta, the organization’s president Wayne LaPierre attacked Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, calling the former presidential candidate a kind of Pied Piper — a “political predator” who lures young Americans astray.

TheHill.com reported on the Friday afternoon speech, in which LaPierre said, “Bernie Sanders was not a movement, as a fawning media called his campaign. Bernie is a political predator of young voters who were lied to by school teachers and college professors.”

He went on, “Stood up for his message of big government socialism. Free, free, free for me. No one told the truth about how all that free stuff was going to be paid for. It was all one big fat lie. And the media, they were in on the lie from the start, because it fit their agenda.”

In years past, Sanders has had a good relationship with the NRA because of his resistance to certain gun control measures. However, after Sanders distanced himself from the group during the 2016 campaign, LaPierre and the NRA appear to be intent upon demonizing Sanders as the face of America’s socialist threat.

Watch the video, embedded below: