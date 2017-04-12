Quantcast

Nude Marine photos being sold on dark web

International Business Times

12 Apr 2017 at 12:36 ET                   
Marines (Shutterstock)

More than a month after reports emerged of an online group sharing leaked naked photographs of female military service members, the pictures are now being sold on the dark web. The photos were originally revealed by the War Horse, part of the Center for Investigative Reporting that explores issues related to veterans and defense. War Horse…

