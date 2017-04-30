NY Times reporter tells Trump to ‘put up’ or shut up after failure to get anything passed in first 100 days

New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush -- MSNBC screencapture

A New York Times reporter fired back at President Donald Trump’s complaints about the “fake media” on Sunday morning, listing off Trump’s failure to get any of his signature campaign promises fulfilled and saying the President needs to “put up.”

Appearing on MSNBC’s AM Joy with host Joy Reid, White House correspondent Glenn Thrush was asked about Trump’s failure to appear at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night.

Thrush immediately compared Trump to the chicken being served at the dinner.

“Look, as one of the vents organizers said to me last week, ‘chicken was on the menu,’ right?” Thrush quipped. “I was there in 2011 when then-President Obama gave him [Trump] a really interesting time and I don’t think he really wanted that. This came on the 100th day of his term. He could talk about giving us a failing grade, but this is a guy who is now on his third attempt at passing the healthcare bill. His two most, supposedly, impactful executive orders on a migrant ban for Muslim nations are being held up in court.”

“You know, he could keep beating on us, but he has a 38 percent to 44 percent approval rating which is at a historic low and it’s time to kind of put up,” he continued. “We have been hearing this talk since the campaign. We are seeing movement in terms of the White House getting its act together. Let’s see if any of his actions can meet with the blustery words of these speeches.”

Watch the video below via MSNBC: