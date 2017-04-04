NYPD went undercover to infiltrate Black Lives Matter groups
NYPD undercover officers were so successful in infiltrating Black Lives Matter groups in New York, they were on text chains with protest organizers and gained the trust of an inner circle of activists, documents show. New NYPD records unsealed by court order in February show that undercover officers had access to text messages of activists who…
