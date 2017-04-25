Quantcast

Obama may speak at Wall Street conference for $400,000

International Business Times

25 Apr 2017 at 05:44 ET                   
Michelle and Barak Obama

Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak at a Wall Street conference later in the year, according to a report Monday by Fox Business Network. As Obama made his first public appearance since leaving the White House in January — at an event in the University of Chicago — the network cited people familiar with…

