Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Obama to deliver speech on leadership and civic duty at University of Chicago

Travis Gettys

24 Apr 2017 at 09:03 ET                   
US President Barack Obama ordered the successful raid against Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011 (AFP Photo/Luka Conzalez)

Former President Barack Obama will speak Monday to young people in Chicago as his first public event after leaving the White House.

Obama plans to discuss civil engagement at the University of Chicago at the end of a two-day trip to the city where he began his political career.

The invitation-only event caps off Obama’s visit, which also included a fundraiser Sunday night for his presidential library, which will be built near the campus where he once taught.

Obama delivered his farewell address in January from Chicago, and his speech intended to inspire the next generation of leaders comes just ahead of President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office.

The speech will be available to watch on live streaming video when it begins at 11 a.m.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: Trump press secretary Sean Spicer holds White House media briefing
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+