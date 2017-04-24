Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Obama urges compromise on immigration

Newsweek

24 Apr 2017 at 15:04 ET                   
US President Barack Obama inspects the presidental guard in Athens on November 15, 2016 (AFP Photo/Louisa Gouliamaki)

President Barack Obama returned to public life Monday and rejoined the debate over immigration, stating, “It’s not like everybody on Ellis Island had their papers straight.” In his first public remarks since Donald Trump took over the presidency, Obama was careful not to mention his successor by name, focusing instead on civic engagement and young leaders,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Racist Trump fans fear the Jews are taking over after president issues Holocaust Memorial statement
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+