Obamacare getting more popular under President Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump has reaffirmed this week his intention of walking back the Affordable Care Act (ACA), otherwise known as Obamacare, and replacing it with a Republican alternative. “If our healthcare plan is approved, you will see real healthcare and premiums will start tumbling down,” he tweeted. “ObamaCare is in a death spiral!” Yet under Trump,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion