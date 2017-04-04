Older people are drinking alcohol more than ever
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Whether it’s beer, wine or gin-and-tonics with a splash of lime, older adults are drinking a lot more alcohol than they did 20 years ago. In fact, people age 60 and up aren’t just consuming more alcohol than they did 20 years ago, they’re drinking it more often, too. A recent study published in the journal…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion