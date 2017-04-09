Omarosa gets married at Trump International Hotel
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Omarosa Manigault Gets Married At Trump International Hotel
A political aide in President Donald Trump’s administration and a former TV reality star Omarosa Manigault got married to Pastor John Allen Newman in a ceremony held Saturday morning at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Manigault posted the news on her Twitter account where she is seen wearing a pale pink gown and her…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion