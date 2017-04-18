Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

On taxes and visitor logs, White House grapples with transparency questions

Tribune Media

18 Apr 2017 at 00:09 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

On taxes and visitor logs, White House grapples with transparency questions

WASHINGTON — The Trump White House defended its record on transparency Monday despite two glaring cases in which its practices fell short of those of the Obama administration. In his first briefing since the administration said it would no longer release logs of visitors to the White House, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the White House…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘We’re in the middle of an SNL skit, always’: Don Lemon resigns himself to Trump’s absurd administration
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+