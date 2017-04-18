On taxes and visitor logs, White House grapples with transparency questions
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
On taxes and visitor logs, White House grapples with transparency questions
WASHINGTON — The Trump White House defended its record on transparency Monday despite two glaring cases in which its practices fell short of those of the Obama administration. In his first briefing since the administration said it would no longer release logs of visitors to the White House, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the White House…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion