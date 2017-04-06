One in four men infected with cancer-causing HPV: CDC
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A cancer causing strain of the human papillomavirus, or HPV, has infected 25 percent of men and 20 percent of women in the United States, new statistics from the National Center for Health Statistics. Furthermore, some 45 percent of men have a genital form of the virus. “Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually-transmitted infection…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion