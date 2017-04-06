Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

One in four men infected with cancer-causing HPV: CDC

Voice of America

06 Apr 2017 at 16:19 ET                   
Small particles of the Human papillomavirus.. (Getty Images)

A cancer causing strain of the human papillomavirus, or HPV, has infected 25 percent of men and 20 percent of women in the United States, new statistics from the National Center for Health Statistics. Furthermore, some 45 percent of men have a genital form of the virus. “Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually-transmitted infection…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Use ‘attractive people’ to sell the war: Why we should remember what one Fox employee said about Iraq
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+