One police officer dead, one seriously injured in Paris attack

International Business Times

20 Apr 2017 at 16:49 ET                   
The Eiffel Tower is France's most popular tourist attraction which is visited by up to 20,000 people every day (AFP Photo/Francois Guillot)

An attack in Paris Thursday left one police officer dead and one seriously wounded, Reuters reported. Police urged people to stay away from the Champs Elysees, one of the most popular streets in Paris. Police said the attack could be related to terrorism and that the attacker was dead, French media reported. The famed street remained…

