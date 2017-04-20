One police officer dead, one seriously injured in Paris attack
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
An attack in Paris Thursday left one police officer dead and one seriously wounded, Reuters reported. Police urged people to stay away from the Champs Elysees, one of the most popular streets in Paris. Police said the attack could be related to terrorism and that the attacker was dead, French media reported. The famed street remained…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion