Only a third of young people approve of President Trump
The kids are not all right with President Donald Trump. A poll released Tuesday by the Institute of Politics at Harvard University’s Kennedy School found that just 32 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 said they approved of Trump’s job performance so far. About 40 percent said they’d give Trump an “F”…
