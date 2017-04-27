Openly gay Pennsylvania lawmaker shames hateful troll by calling his grandma

Brian Sims (Facebook)

An openly gay Pennsylvania lawmaker got revenge on an online troll by calling his grandmother.

State Rep. Brian Sims (D-PA) found a hateful message Wednesday morning on his Facebook page, which isn’t unusual, but the message caught his attention, reported The Huffington Post.

The commenter called Sims, who is white, a “n****r faggot,” and Sims decided to check out the user’s social media profile and posted a message in response.

“David, I can’t tell if you’re just a really dumb little boy or an angry bigot but I know for sure that you shouldn’t have posted your grandmother’s telephone number on your Facebook page,” Sims posted on the troll’s Facebook page.

Sims called the number at 6:15 a.m. and the troll’s grandmother picked up, and Sims explained why he was calling.

“Like any grandma she was very embarrassed at having this kind of convo and very ashamed at the actions of her grandson,” Sims said. “The conversation ended with me telling her that I wanted to hear from him.”

Sims later spoke to the troll, who he called a “coward,” but he declined to comment on their conversation beyond saying it “didn’t resolve anything.”

“The reason people do things like this is they don’t have the courage, the education or gumption to do this kind of thing in person,” Sims said.