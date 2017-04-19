Quantcast

Patriots’ Tom Brady skipping White House visit

Newsweek

19 Apr 2017 at 12:43 ET                   
Tom Brady (Getty Images)

Tom Brady, quarterback of the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots, will skip the team’s traditional White House ceremony on Wednesday afternoon because of “personal family matters,” according to a statement on NFL.com. Brady has been questioned repeatedly about his ties to the businessman-turned-president since September 2015, when one of Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again”…

