Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

PBS travel guru and pot advocate Rick Steves sacrifices $4 million nest egg to house dozens of homeless women and kids

Good News Network

19 Apr 2017 at 03:23 ET                   

Travel guide guru Rick Steves just gave a $4 million apartment complex to homeless women and kids who need housing. Steves realized, early on, the importance of affordable housing, during his travel adventures (how else?) as a young man in Europe. style=”display:inline-block;width:300px;height:250px” data-ad-client=”ca-pub-8420654331411867″ data-ad-slot=”1313712966″> He described his personal backpacking trip as “Europe Through the Gutter,” a…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
When you’re swallowing raw sewage at the beach this summer, you can thank Donald Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+