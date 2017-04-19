PBS travel guru and pot advocate Rick Steves sacrifices $4 million nest egg to house dozens of homeless women and kids
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Travel guide guru Rick Steves just gave a $4 million apartment complex to homeless women and kids who need housing. Steves realized, early on, the importance of affordable housing, during his travel adventures (how else?) as a young man in Europe. style=”display:inline-block;width:300px;height:250px” data-ad-client=”ca-pub-8420654331411867″ data-ad-slot=”1313712966″> He described his personal backpacking trip as “Europe Through the Gutter,” a…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion