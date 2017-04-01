People keep seeing Jesus in strange places
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
While the city of Medjugorje in the former Yugoslavia gained international attention in 1981 when six children claimed to have encountered the Virgin Mary, there has also been a long history of religious apparitions in the United States, as well, and often in some of the most unusual ways. Two Houston women recently claimed to have…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion