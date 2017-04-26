Quantcast

Perry says US should renegotiate Paris climate deal

International Business Times

26 Apr 2017 at 07:38 ET                   
Governor Rick Perry speaking at CPAC FL in Orlando, Florida (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said Tuesday he thinks the United States should remain in the 2015 Paris climate accord but push to renegotiate the agreement, which covers nearly 200 countries. At the Bloomberg New Energy Finance conference in New York, Perry said it would be better for the country if the U.S. remains at the table,…

