Perry says US should renegotiate Paris climate deal
Energy Secretary Rick Perry said Tuesday he thinks the United States should remain in the 2015 Paris climate accord but push to renegotiate the agreement, which covers nearly 200 countries. At the Bloomberg New Energy Finance conference in New York, Perry said it would be better for the country if the U.S. remains at the table,…
