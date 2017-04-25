Poland and others fail on WWII restitution goal: report
Eight years after making an international pledge secure the return of property confiscated from Jewish people during World War II, several Eastern European countries have not delivered, according to a report by a Prague-based institute. “Among eastern European countries, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Poland stand alone as the only countries that have failed to establish a comprehensive private…
