Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

PR experts mixed on O’Reilly’s future

International Business Times

19 Apr 2017 at 17:48 ET                   
Fox News host Bill O'Reilly at a Hudson Union Society event in September 2010. [Wikipedia Commons]

Bill O’Reilly is officially out at Fox News following his longtime run as host of Fox News’ conservative cash cow, “The O’Reilly Factor.” A statement from 21st Century Fox confirmed Wednesday the company would part ways with O’Reilly after a two-decade run. He was ousted after facing allegations of sexual harassment and a public boycott by…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
5 Times Bill O’Reilly Said Clearly Racist Things While Claiming He’s Not Racist
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+