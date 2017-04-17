Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Protesters march against Le Pen as French campaign enters final stretch

France24

17 Apr 2017 at 08:26 ET                   
Marine Le Pen (AFP)

Several hundred protesters marched in northern Paris on Sunday to protest against far-right National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen, saying that basic freedoms would disappear if she were elected to the French presidency. With just a week to go before the first round of France’s presidential election, the demonstrators marched from the multi-ethnic northern suburb…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
This former neo-Nazi has an urgent message for Donald Trump about terrorism
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+