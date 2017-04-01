Quantcast

Public can’t see Gitmo force feeding videos, court says

International Business Times

01 Apr 2017 at 09:03 ET                   
Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

The U.S. government does not have to disclose videos of suspected terrorists being force-fed at Guantanamo Bay, a federal court ruled on Friday. The ruling reversed a lower court’s decision that the public had a right to see the videos. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled the government had the right…

