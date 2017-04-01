Public can’t see Gitmo force feeding videos, court says
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The U.S. government does not have to disclose videos of suspected terrorists being force-fed at Guantanamo Bay, a federal court ruled on Friday. The ruling reversed a lower court’s decision that the public had a right to see the videos. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled the government had the right…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion