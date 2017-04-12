Putin: US-Russia relations getting worse under Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the level of trust between his country and the U.S. has dropped further since the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump. When asked by a journalist from Russian TV channel Mir about the state of Russian-U.S. relations, Putin said, “we can say that the level of trust at a working level,…
