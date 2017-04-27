Rand Paul is teaching a college class about dystopias
Because it’s 2017 and that seems to mean literally anything can happen, Rand Paul is becoming a college professor. The Kentucky Republican will be teaching an arguably relevant course about dystopian visions at George Washington University this fall. “The course will delve into the history of dystopian outlooks and its application and intersection with current events…
