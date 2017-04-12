Reactions to Trump kids show family’s considerable political sway
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Reaction to Trump Jr. Shows Family’s Political Sway
While Donald Trump Jr. isn’t aiming to be the governor of New York just yet, a run could be on the horizon, and the idea is already drawing modest interest from local Republicans. “He’d make a very strong candidate,” New York State Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin told The Wall Street Journal Tuesday in response to an Associated…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion