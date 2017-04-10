Quantcast

Recently arrested Russian hackers may have information about US election hacks

International Business Times

10 Apr 2017 at 22:08 ET                   

Recently Arrested Russian Hackers May Have Information About U.S. Election Hacks

New information about a group of Russian hackers arrested over the weekend suggest the malicious actors may have information regarding Russia’s role in attempting to influence the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. A report from McClatchy said at least six Russians have been arrested in the months following the Presidential election, including one arrest that took place…

