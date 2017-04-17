Rep. Maxine Waters continues Trump assault
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Not long after Hillary Clinton conceded the 2016 presidential election, bold talk ignited over Donald Trump’s impending impeachment or resignation. Trump opponents quickly cited the Constitution’s emoluments clause, his refusal to provide his tax returns and his perceived close relationship with Russia as reasons for impeachment, while perhaps ignoring what would most likely be a challenging…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion