Report sees ISIS benefiting from Assad downfall
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
With many in the U.S. foreign policy community backing both the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the defeat of the Islamic State group (ISIS), a new report could raise some cause for concern. The report says Assad’s military has been the most engaged faction against ISIS over the past year of Syria’s conflict, making…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion