Reprogrammed stem cells could help cure diseases
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
On Tuesday, a 60-year-old Japanese man became the first human being to receive “reprogrammed” stem cells. The cells were derived from induced pluripotent stem (iPS), which were donated by another person. The iPS cells are developed by removing mature cells from one individual and reprogramming them to embryonic state. The fact that the transplanted cells were…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion