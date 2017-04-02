Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Reprogrammed stem cells could help cure diseases

International Business Times

02 Apr 2017 at 08:29 ET                   
Embryonic stem cells -- Shutterstock

Reprogrammed Stem Cells Could Help Cure Diseases

On Tuesday, a 60-year-old Japanese man became the first human being to receive “reprogrammed” stem cells. The cells were derived from induced pluripotent stem (iPS), which were donated by another person. The iPS cells are developed by removing mature cells from one individual and reprogramming them to embryonic state. The fact that the transplanted cells were…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
GOP’s ‘survival of the fittest’ Trumpcare plan died a victim of politics
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+